1923 season 2 video: Some Brandon Sklenar reflections

With Landman now done for the season, we are in a rather strange spot of having to wait for a new Taylor Sheridan show. 1923 season 2 is next, but it will not be premiering until we get around to February 23.

So what can you do to pass the time here? Well, you could go back and re-watch all of the first season; or, just have a little bit of fun with some behind-the-scenes videos!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the official 1923 Instagram page right now, you can see Julia Schlaepfer and Brandon Sklenar react to some moments of Alexandra and Spencer from the first season. They had such an epic romance that was pretty darn grand in scale, even to the extent that it blows away most of what Sheridan has put on-screen over the course of the past several years.

Remember that moving forward, Spencer and Alexandra are going to start the next chapter of the story apart; yet, their motivation remains to find a way to reunite in Montana and work in order to help save the ranch. The rather-obvious good news is that we know at the moment how some of this is going to play out, as the ranch exists for John Dutton to eventually inherit. However, some other questions remain, and that includes whether Alex and Spencer are actually John’s direct ancestors — we tend to think so, with one of the big reasons being the rather robust amount of time that we already spent with them. Why show us what we have at this point for any other reason.

1923 season 2 is going to be the conclusion for this part of the story — rest assured, you are going to get closure as a result to this story.

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts on 1923 season 2, including some other previews for what is to come

What do you most want to see for Spencer and Alexandra moving into the second season of 1923?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







