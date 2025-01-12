1923 season 2 spoilers: More on the evolution ahead

The 1923 season 2 premiere is poised to arrive on Paramount+ next month, and if there is one thing we want here, it is closure. This is going to be the final chapter of this particular prequel and while there may be more coming, they would be set in a different decade.

We do think that in the weeks ahead, there will be more information out there in terms of what lies ahead. The streaming service has prioritized Landman as of late, but that makes sense given that the finale was on the air this weekend. That will change more and more moving forward.

Ultimately, the reason why Michelle Randolph has been such a promotional conduit for 1923 as of late is because she’s a part of Landman — basically meaning that she has discussed both shows in interviews. In a new chat with Deadline, she does at least set the tone for what is ahead for her role of Elizabeth in the Yellowstone prequel:

She is a Dutton. In season one, she wasn’t, and she became one. In season two, we get to see her just come into her own and find her strength and find where the Dutton lies within her.

A lot of season 2 is going to be about fulfilling destiny. While we personally think that Spencer and Alexandra are the direct ancestors of John Dutton, Elizabeth likely still has a proper role to play in fulfilling some of the story. We just hope that every character gets their moment in the sun at some point over the course of the upcoming episodes. You can argue that if there is a 1944 series after this, Elizabeth could still have a role to play in it — we would just have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

