1923 season 2 spoilers: Brandon Sklenar on Spencer’s struggle

Come February the 1923 season 2 premiere is poised to arrive on Paramount+ and within that, we will have answers to a number of questions.

So, where do we start? Well, we hope that the show at least starts with letting us know more about whether or not Spencer and Alexandra are going to be able to reunite in Bozeman, Montana, which is very much their goal. Unfortunately, the two are separated at the end of season 1 and we think that they are both equally aware of how the road ahead for them is going to be full of various challenges.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

For Spencer in particular, let’s just say that his current situation is going to cause him to bring out his inner action her. For more, just see what Brandon Sklenar himself had to say to TVLine:

“He definitely encounters some strong resistance at pretty much every turn, and he deals with that the way he knows best … I can say that it’s definitely a lot of fun, as an actor, in playing him to finally take him to those places in the second season, and just trying to let the cat out of the bag and the lion out of the cage.”

As for Alex, Julia Schlaepfer indicates to the aforementioned site that her challenges will be different due in part to who she is:

“She’s always had Spencer by her side, so she’s always been protected and felt safe with him, even when they overcame incredible challenges in Season 1. I don’t think she quite knows, a the beginning of Season 2, just how scary the world can be, especially for a woman traveling alone.”

Hopefully, the two pull through and, at least for Alex, we remain optimistic — after all, there are theories aplenty that these two are the direct ancestors to John Dutton in the original Yellowstone.

Related – Want to get some more teases and insight all about what the road ahead could look like?

What do you think we are going to see for Spencer and Alexandra moving into 1923 season 2?

Also, do you think that they will be able to reunite? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







