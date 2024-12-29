1923 season 2 spoilers: Star talks tension ahead

As many of you may be aware at this point, all signs point to us getting to see 1923 season 2 arrive on Paramount+ moving into February. With that, what more can we say about the story to come?

Of course, there are so many different reasons to be excited in regards to both the story we’re about to get, especially when you think about the size and the scope of things. This is poised to be the final season of the series, so you do not have to sit around and wonder whether or not there will be closure. You are going to get answers to key questions, including what happens to Spencer and Alexandra.

One other thing that feels clear right now is pretty simple: The action this time around is going to be pretty propulsive. with the way that a lot of the stories are going to be told this season, you are going to have a chance to move from one episode almost directly to the next. Isn’t there a lot to like there? We tend to think so.

Speaking to Screen Rant, here is some of what Michelle Randolph (who appears on Landman in addition to 1923) had to say on the subject:

It’s gonna be a really great season. Season 2 was incredible, but with two years in between, I was so excited. I just read straight through the scripts, and I think people are going to be very sad that they can’t binge-watch the season, because every episode leaves you on the edge of your seat.

Remember that there is a chance that this is not the last Yellowstone prequel that we get — while there is no confirmation yet about 1944, that is a show that has been rumored for a good while.

