1923 season 2: Is it still set to be final season?

Ever since 1923 was first renewed for a season 2 at Paramount+, all indications were that it was a two-season story with a beginning and end. Now that shooting is done for this particular chapter, is that still the case?

The major reason why we ask this question is rather simple, as we know that Paramount in general loves their franchises and in general, would love to have as many different Yellowstone shows as they can. However, they also cannot stretch things out forever and have to be at least reasonably diplomatic when it comes to what they do and not do. Viewers will get impatient over time!

Ultimately, it does sound like the original plan for 1923 is going to be the same as it has always been, at least according to star Michelle Randolph. For more, just see some of what she had to say in a new The Hollywood Reporter interview:

It definitely feels like a second half. I think when you love characters and love a story, you never want it to end. So even if it is closure for the audience, it never feels like it’s enough. But it’s definitely the second half.

In theory, you can argue that this quote leaves the door open, but the most likely situation here is that this show leads into 1944. This is another prequel that has been discussed for a rather long time and while it is not 100% confirmed, we do think it is pretty likely that we end up seeing. So long as the viewership is there for the aforementioned streaming service, Taylor Sheridan is going to keep getting as much work as he could ever want. At this point, it would be pretty crazy to think anything otherwise.

