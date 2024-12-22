1923 season 2 spoilers: More hype for the prequel’s return

We know that it has been a super-long time coming, but you are going to have a chance to see 1923 season 2 premiere in February. Also, there is so much to look forward to! We know already that this is the final season of this Yellowstone prequel and with that, closure is ahead!

So, what are we expecting? For starters, there will likely be something about Jacob and Cara Dutton saving the ranch — and then also potentially more about Spencer’s epic journey home. We are still of the belief that he and Alexandra are John Dutton’s direct ancestors, but that has not been confirmed as of yet.

If you want to get a little more hype about this in general now, why not turn to Michelle Randolph? Speaking to TV Insider, the cast member had the following to say about going back to set, and also general expectations for the next chapter:

It was worth the wait for us. As an actor, it was so hard to go two years when I didn’t know what [would happen]. I hadn’t read the script until we really started filming. So I just think that people are going to love this season a lot.

We do anticipate that there is going to be a ton of action throughout this season, and that a lot of stories will be threaded together. The craziest thing to us is simply that there are some cast members who have not even had a chance to work with Harrison Ford or Helen Mirren yet — and these are two people who would likely be atop almost every person’s wishlist. We do think that a lot of stories are going to be coming together now and in the end, that’s pretty darn thrilling.

