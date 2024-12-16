1923 season 2 trailer: Will Spencer return in time?

As we get ourselves prepared to see 1923 season 2 premiere on Paramount+ moving into late February, we know what the stakes are. After all, remember that you are going to be seeing Jacob and Cara Dutton do what they can to protect the ranch, while at the same time Spencer try to make it back home to his family.

Sure, we know to a certain degree how the story is going to end — and by virtue of that, some of the steps that will be taken to make sure the ranch is okay. Still, there are mysteries, including whether or not Spencer is the direct ancestor of John Dutton. Meanwhile, how drastic are things going to become?

If you head over here, you can see the full trailer in full and honestly, we tend to think that more are going to be coming. Why have this be the only trailer, especially when you know that there is room for a lot more teases along the way? This is going to be the final season of the prequel, so we imagine that almost everything will be thrown against the wall and for good reason.

Now that we’ve said that, this is not going to be the end of the road when it comes to some of these prequels overall. We fully expect more and honestly, it would be bizarre if there wasn’t! We know that there was a lot of controversy when it comes to Kevin Costner’s departure from Yellowstone but in the end, the franchise is still popular. Let’s just hope that the remainder of the series is every bit as entertaining as we think it should be.

