1923 season 2 spoilers: Who is Luca?

For those who are not aware already, 1923 season 2 is going to be coming to Paramount+ at some point in February. We know that it is going to be epic, emotional, and a whole lot more as we learn how Jacob and Cara Dutton eventually save the ranch. (After all, a part of this story is known — we just have to figure out more of how they actually make it happen.)

So for the sake of this article, what we want to do is just add to the tapestry a little bit — in particular when it comes to introducing the character of Luca. Who is he exactly?

Well, here is what we can say at present. According to a new report coming in from Variety, Andy Dispensa of The Chosen is going to be recurring on the Taylor Sheridan show this season as Luca, described as “a young man working in the engine room of a merchant ship.” As for how he will become important to the rest of the story? Well, we do tend to think that it is tied significantly to what’s happening with Spencer and Alexandra.

After all, just remember for a moment here where the two parties ended up at the end of last season, and how they are each working on this journey to potentially find their way back to the ranch and Montana. It is not going to be easy, and we also tend to think that there are going to be a lot of highs and lows along the way. Could Luca be someone who helps? Well, we at least think there is a reasonable chance of that happening for now.

Given that this is the final season of 1923, at least know that there’s going to be closure.

