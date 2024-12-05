1923 season 2 premiere date revealed; first footage!

We’ve waited an extremely long time to get some more news regarding 1923 season 2 over at Paramount+ — by virtue of that, it’s easy to be thrilled today. After all, some new information finally surfaced!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Sunday, February 23, you are going to have a chance to see the latest batch of episodes featuring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and the rest of the cast. There is also a teaser over here that you can see that sets the stage a little bit further.

Remember that at the end of season 1, we saw Spencer and Alexandra split apart overseas, with Spencer also realizing that he needs to find his way home. A lot of 1923 season 2 could be about watching the two of them work in order to make it to Montana, even if that feels like a really hard thing to do. There are a lot of challenges ahead, and that is without even entertaining the possibility that the two could end up being the ancestors of John Dutton. It does feel like their love story is really befitting of what we know about the overall Yellowstone brand.

While Spencer and Alex continue their journey, we know that there are plenty of conflicts and crises awaiting Cara and Jacob Dutton back at the ranch. This is a series that is taking place amidst the Great Depression, or at least the early days of it. Historically, it actually hit Montana a little bit earlier than some other parts of the country.

Sure, we know what happens to the Duttons, but this final season will give you a better sense of closure for this part of the story. There is still a hope that you get a little bit more backstory across some other prequels, so go ahead and prepare for that right now.

