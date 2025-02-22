Fire Country season 3 episode 13 promo: Is Bode slipping?

If there is one thing in particular we can say entering Fire Country season 3 episode 13 at this point, it is simple: The producers want to continue tormenting all of us however much they can when it comes to Bode.

After all, we’ve seen him this season finally start to take some major steps forward when it comes to becoming a firefighter with a stable life. Then, you have Luke coming back and offering him some pills?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a Fire Country promo that may leave you understandably worried about whatever direction we’re going to see the series go as we move forward. Is Bode going to give in to his worst instincts? This is a character who has always been on a knife’s edge, so that is constantly something that you have to worry about.

In general, though, this is where we will come out here and say that one of the problems with a show like this is because of Bode’s background, you almost always need the dramatic tension that comes with whether or not he is going to be okay. There are going to be temptations, trials, and tribulations around almost every corner. You just have to wonder whether or not the character is fully equipped now to handle them.

If nothing else, we do think that this is one of those Fire Country episodes that is destined to make you emotional — and odds are, that is exactly what the producers want, as well. You’re going to still see some rescues and/or crises in here, so you have to be prepared for that.

Related – Be sure to learn more about the next Fire Country and what you can expect

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 episode 13?

Do you believe that Bode is going to end up being okay? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







