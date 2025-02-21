Fire Country season 3 episode 13: Constance Zimmer to appear

Next on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Fire Country season 3 episode 13 — and there is SO much to prepare for in advance!

After all, one of the things that we are always going to like on this show is when there is a chance to see a new guest star and here, that is going to come in the form of one Constance Zimmer. The former UnReal star is going to be appearing here as someone from Vince’s past, which is going to serve as a great opportunity for either some drama or amusement. (Who knows? You could see both?)

Below, you can check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 13 synopsis — there is more info below all about what’s coming:

“My Team” – Station 42 responds to a fire in the dugout before the annual county clash baseball rivalry game. Meanwhile, Vince’s ex-girlfriend (Constance Zimmer) returns, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for the baseball story, what we really think that we are getting here is simply a great opportunity to learn a little bit more about what these characters do within their local community, and this really the sort of thing that only happens in certain parts of the country. We know that within the Fire Country world, Edgewater is really presented as the sort of place where a lot of people know each other. This is great for rivalries but at the same time, also rather fun when it comes to character interactions as well.

