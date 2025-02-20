Fire Country renewed early for season 4 at CBS!

As you prepare to enjoy the remainder of Fire Country season 3, you can sit back knowing that season 4 is coming!

Today, the folks at CBS officially confirmed that the Max Thieriot drama, an anchor for them these days on Friday nights, is officially coming back for another season. This news comes with the knowledge that the spin-off in Sheriff Country is also going to be premiering during the 2025-26 season. How these shows end up scheduled remains to be seen, but it would not come as a big shock in the event that they are back to back.

As for why the network was eager to give the renewal early this year, we do think that stability is a big part of it. Given all the craziness surrounding the strikes and everything else in season 2, there is a luxury that comes with sitting back and knowing that a series is coming back for more and that there is plenty of time for everyone to prepare. This also helps to make better cliffhangers and payoffs, as well.

We tend to think that the biggest takeaway from the Fire Country renewal — and really a lot of renewals from CBS across the board today — is that they want people to watch their network with confidence that many of their favorite shows are going to be back for more. This is not a luxury that fans of a lot of other networks have these days and realistically, it is smart for them to try to take some sort of initiative to establish themselves.

There is no word on when season 4 is going to premiere as of yet, but our general sentiment is that it will be in either late September or October. That has been the trend, after all, for quite some time.

