Fire Country season 3 episode 12 promo: Bode and Audrey’s future

Based on the new Fire Country season 3 episode 12 promo at CBS, we are left to ask more question. After all, is there a future for Bode and Audrey as a couple? Or, should we consider this to be more of a fling?

The first thing that we really should acknowledge here is that the ‘ship debates are already out in full force regarding Max Thieriot’s character. Bode and Gabriela were set up for a long time as the central couple of the show, but then we had Diego enter the picture. He’s gone now, and this time the situation is flipped with Audrey coming in. Gabriela is still trying to figure out her own life, and there was that moment with Jake earlier this season.

So where do things stand now? Well, the aforementioned Fire Country preview (watch here) shows Bode saying that he and Audrey should figure out what their relationship really is, while there is also a rockslide that will require some characters’ heroics. We do think that these two are going to start to grow closer, but that also does not mean that they are endgame.

We will say that we understand the appeal of the Audrey romance, given that there’s less trauma there at this point and it feels pretty natural for the two of them to be close. Yet, we do still think personally that Gabriela is the long-game, mostly because we’ve seen so many network shows over the years. The “central couple” never seems to get together for good until season 4 or 5, mostly because you want to ensure that there is a prolonged sense of tension. Whether or not that’s a good thing is worth some debate, but there will almost certainly be some time to revisit that.

