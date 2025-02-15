Fire Country season 3 episode 12: To the Trinity National Forest…

Next week on Fire Country season 3 episode 12, are going to have a chance to see some important characters traveling. Where are they ending up? Let’s just say that there are reasons to wonder, and also serious danger that you are going to see in due time!

In true CBS fashion, of course the network is keeping at least a number of finer details about this story under wraps. With that, what can we actually say here? Well, Bode (of course) and Jake are going to be front and center, and it seems like snow may also be a pretty significant problem for them to tackle, as well.

Below, you can check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 12 synopsis with other insight on what is to come:

“I’m the One Who Just Goes Away” – While on a risk assessment trip to the Trinity National Forest, Bode and Jake attempt a daring rescue despite avalanche danger, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As many of you know, season 3 is far longer than what we had in the strike-shortened season 2. By virtue of that, rest assured that there is room for all sorts of stories still to come. There may very well be some big-name guest stars but beyond just that, we are also equally prepared for the possibility of some teases for Sheriff Country, which we know is coming during the 2025-26 TV season. There has not been a lot said about that in a while, but we do think that this could change within the relatively near future. Or, at the very least, so we hope.

