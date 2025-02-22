Severance season 2 episode 6: Britt Lower on Helena – diner scene

Coming out of Severance season 2 episode 6, we recognize that there is a wide abundance of stories to discuss. Yet, at the same time, we want to focus here on that big diner scene where Outie Mark met Helena.

Obviously, there is a lot of complicated stuff roped into this dynamic. It feels like we can say officially now that Innie Mark has something going with Helly R. — however, you have to remember what Helena did at Woe’s hollow, tricking him into thinking he was with her Innie instead. Outie Mark was not privy to this in the diner scene, but he may have instinctively realized that there was something odd between them. Why was a Lumon executive at this place? Is she following him?

Well, there is a lot wrapped into this scene and as of right now, not everything is meant to be clear. For now, here is at least what Britt Lower had to say to Entertainment Weekly about the conversation:

“When Helena goes to see him at the restaurant, I think it’s an interesting insight into just the way that these two people are connected, somehow … They have something there, even if they’re not aware of what it is. The only combination you haven’t seen together are Outie Mark and Innie Helly. So far you’ve seen Innie Mark, Innie Helly; Outie Mark, Outie Helly; Outie Helly, and Innie Mark, but not that fourth combination, so that’s interesting to note.”

Could that ever happen? Is that an episode 7 tease? There is a lot to consider. What we will say for now here is that Helena, despite her often-awful demeanor, seems to be not forthcoming with anyone about how she really feels. She calls the Innies animals and yet, she also seemed to hold some affection towards them while undercover. Not all of that felt like acting…

