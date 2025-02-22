Yellowjackets season 4: Is renewal likely after season 3 ratings?

At the time of this writing, there is technically not an official Yellowjackets season 4 renewal yet at Showtime. However, it feels very-much likely to happen, at least based on the newest information we’ve got on the subject.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the season 3 premiere of the drama managed to draw 2.03 million viewers in its first three days it was available — with almost all of them coming from streaming. This tally allowed for it to be the most-watched episode of the season so far, which does make us all the more hopeful for the future … though we also are confident there was never much of a reason for concern in the first place.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

For those unaware, the producers of the series have long suggested that there could be a five-season plan here and while it remains to be seen if they will stick with that, there’s also no real reason to doubt them at the moment. The show is successful and while we’re not sure it has managed to return to its creative heights of season 1, it has done so many things right and those are really easy to celebrate at this point.

In the end, the biggest thing we’ll say about season 4 is that at this point, we are very-much expecting news to come out before season 3 concludes. After all, is there any fundamental reason to not do that at this point? You want to give the writers plenty of time to plan ahead, and also work to ensure that you do not have hiatuses of the same length as what we just saw between seasons 2 and 3. (There were other factors at play there, but still.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets right now, including what more is ahead

Are you eager to see a Yellowjackets season 4 renewal happen over at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







