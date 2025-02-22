Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8: Parvati, Phillip talk

Tuesday night is poised to bring you Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8 and of course, drama lies ahead!

So what sort of drama are we talking about here? Well, we know that Phillip has been upset with Parvati for episodes now, and there is a larger sneak preview that gives you a little more context on exactly how it is addressed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see Phillip explain directly to the Survivor icon how he felt she crossed a line in “weaponizing” his childhood trauma of being bullied when it comes to Dr. Will in the game. In his mind, she tried to conjure up all these negative emotions in his head and then deploy them against a competitor on a reality TV show, and these two things are hardly the same.

Now, this is a situation where two different things can be true. First and foremost, Parvati made a mistake in saying that, thinking for whatever reason that this is something that Phillip would be amenable to hearing. You do have to cater your gameplay to the whims of the people around you, and that is typically something that she is really good at. At the same time, we also think that Parvati is being genuine in her apology and legitimately was not trying to do some sort of “disgusting” move here. Phillip wants to play with integrity, but not everyone else is going to do that and that’s okay. Everyone should be allowed to play their own way and with some exceptions, we don’t think that Deal or No Deal Island is some reflection how anyone feels in real life.

In the end, we’ll see how this all unravels come Tuesday.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to the next Deal or No Deal Island episode right away

What do you most want to see moving into Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







