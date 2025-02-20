Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8: Parvati vs. the Banker?

Next week you are going to see Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8 arrive on NBC — and is a Parvati Shallow showdown ahead?

Well, for now, let’s just say that the preview certainly makes it appear as though we are going to see her finally facing the Banker, which is something that she has not needed to do for a long time. She’s had a ton of safety all season long, and we do tend to think it is a combination of this plus her reality-TV history that makes her a massive threat in the eyes of literally almost everyone else out there.

Of course, the Deal or No Deal game is largely about luck and timing, so we do not tend to think that Parvati has any advantage or disadvantage there versus anyone else. The thing that we are curious about is what she does if she both plays and wins over the next episode.

If you are rooting for entertainment above all else, you’d probably want to see La Shell go at this point. Note that this alone may not produce a lot of drama, but this is a way to keep the bigger personalities there longer. She’s obviously not getting out Dickson or David unless she has to, and we really want to see people like Lete, CK, and Phillip stay put for a while. Love them or hate them, all three of them provide good TV! We know that Parvati, David, and Dr. Will were the big names heading into this season, but casting did a great job with a lot of the newbies all around them. Who would’ve imagined so many arguments at the Temple.

If Parvati does play and win on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8, what do you think she will do?

