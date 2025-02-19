Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8: Shattered alliances?

Next week, Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8 is going to arrive — and will the show stay as crazy as ever?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that with a show like this, alliances are all destined to change. The nature of this game is so unpredictable and by virtue of that, nobody can stay together forever! Luck is a huge component to what happens here … though sometimes, you can also make your own luck as well.

Below, you can see the full Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

A vital alliance is shattered; with safety on the line, the remaining seven players scramble to hold onto their numbers when an impossible choice triggers a surprising shift in the game.

We are almost to the homestretch of this competition and with that in mind, let’s just hope that there are more betrayals and plenty more drama.

The real question after tonight

Well, how much more can David and Parvati stick around? The two are clearly huge threats, especially because they are so closely aligned. David also just publicly went back on his word, meaning that he can’t fully be trusted. The preview put more of a spotlight on Parvati, which does make us feel like she is playing the Banker. If that’s the case, who would she really want to get rid of among the remaining contestants? A lot of that may just come down to the available options, as there is a chance that there may not be all that many of them.

