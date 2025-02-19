Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7: Is Dr. Will eliminated?

Tonight on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8, we immediately returned back to the Temple … so what happened?

Well, first and foremost, CK defeated the Banker and then sent Seychelle out of the game. She did not leave quietly, and delivered one of the more entertaining rants we’ve seen in a while. All of this was entertainment gold, mostly because CK still somehow thinks that she is speaking from some high ground that does not exist. She managed to stay around, but she’s more of a target than ever moving forward.

Luckily for CK, she was able to win herself immunity — even if it came at the expense of the rest of the group. Dr. Will, Dickson, and then David were the only three people vulnerable, and this is where Will made a controversial deal: If either of them plays, Dickson goes. David claimed he wanted to play, and Will was good with that … even if it meant betraying an ally.

And now, the game

Will ended up losing some money by staying in the game for a while — yet, he did at least make a good deal. He stayed around, and that meant the question become whether or not he fulfilled the end of his bargain. The risk here in taking out Will was that if that happened, he could out David’s secret on the way out the door. Yet, that could happen if he stayed, as well!

In the end, David could not resist the opportunity to get Will out — he broke the deal and got rid of the biggest threat. Will was classy on his way out the door, but also noted that this was his official retirement from reality TV. That’s not a shock, mostly because we thought he was retired before this anyway. It was fun to have him back for one final go.

