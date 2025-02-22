NCIS season 22 spoilers: Erinn Hayes to guest star!

Just in case you were not excited enough to see NCIS season 22 return with new episodes in a few days, here’s another reason to be. Erinn Hayes will be turning up soon!

According to a report from TV Insider, the actress (who recently appeared on St. Denis Medical) is going to appear on the March 3 episode that carries with it the title of “Close to Home.” Her role is that of “Wendy Hill, a fellow neighbor of Jimmy’s that he meets at their H.O.A. cocktail hour event.” Is there a chance that she’s going to be a love interest? Well, we know that Jimmy has already considered dating after the breakup with Jessica Knight.

However, remember that this story kicks off with Jimmy’s daughter Victoria finding a large sum of money. By virtue of that, it may be a little more complicated than it seems at first.

Previously, showrunner Steven D. Binder told the site that within an early 2025 episode, Victoria is “going to team up with her father to help take down an infamous bank robber, like a D.B. Cooper type person, and Knight’s going to be involved in this episode … Jimmy’s going to have to go undercover. There’s going to be some other women Jimmy’s going to meet. So now you’ve got Knight there. We’ll see how mature she is when Jimmy’s undercover, the bell of the ball, and Knight has to watch through a camera.”

This seems to be that episode and ultimately, it could be a ton of fun! Also, this could serve as a golden opportunity for Knight to question some of her own feelings for Palmer as well. We just can’t wait to see it, but remember that there is another episode of the show coming on Monday as well.

What are you most eager to see when it comes to Erinn Hayes on NCIS coming up?

