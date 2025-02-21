NCIS season 22 episode 13 spoilers: New ‘Bad Blood’ details!

We know that it took a really long time, but today, we finally have more news on NCIS season 22 episode 13 airing on Monday night! “Bad Blood” is bringing the show back from a one-week hiatus, and it will also feature a case that, fittingly, has a lot of blood involved in it from last every angle.

If this was not enough for you, also know this: McGee is going to have a personal arc in here, as well, due to his twins. There is a bit of irony in that we’ve heard so much about them over the years and yet, they still remain this semi-mysterious off-screen presence. We still won’t complain, just because Tim side-stories are always fun and he and Palmer wear the badges of honor as the only current cast members who have been there since the first season. (They may not have been in the pilot, but we will take what we can get.)

To get a little more insight on what more is coming, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 13 synopsis:

“Bad Blood” – NCIS investigates the case of a Navy lieutenant found dead at a blood donation bank. Also, McGee needs help from the team to raise money for his twins’ school fundraiser, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Will there be a serialized component within this episode? We obviously hope for something but at the same time, we’ve seen with this show over the years that so long as you’ve got a great case, there are plenty of reasons for fans to be excited.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

