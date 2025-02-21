Why is Harry Lawtey leaving Industry ahead of season 4?

If you missed the shocking news from yesterday, It looks as though Industry season 4 will be moving forward without Harry Lawtey. We had previously thought of the actor behind Rob as one of the mainstays, especially since he was such an important character within the world of the series.

However, the character is now gone — and as it turns out, the reason behind it is perhaps more simple than you would even think.

According to a report from Deadline, Lawtey’s exit has a lot to do with scheduling conflicts more so than anything else. He has a number of upcoming projects that are in the works, and that is in addition to the ones he’s already filmed since joining the show. Sometimes, this is something that does happen when you cast a number of up-and-comers on a series like this; many of them do blow up and eventually land some other parts.

As for whether or not Industry is still going to find an adequate way to move forward, let’s just say we do have a lot of confidence in the people who are still there. Beyond just that, we do know that the third season definitely did set the stage for some major shake-ups, with the future of Pierpoint thrown into all sorts of disarray. It makes a good bit of sense that we do find ourselves in this sort of spot now where we see people come and go.

Are there going to be a lot of other new additions?

Well, we tend to think so, especially with production slated to start up next month. Our hope here is that the series is going to premiere at some point in 2026, though we are far away from having any further specifics.

