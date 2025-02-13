Industry season 4 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about an Industry season 4 premiere date between now and the end of February?

Well, there is quite a bit we can say here, but let’s begin by noting the following: There is more coming of the drama series. However, that does not mean that it is coming anytime soon. Maybe once upon a time, you could make the argument that this is one of those shows that could be coming via some sort of annual cycle. However, that was a long time ago and a lot of stuff has changed since that point. We are now in a spot where it feels like HBO is more than fine to put this show on a two-year cycle and give the cast time to work on other stuff in between.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

After all, every bit of evidence we have suggests that Industry is not going to be coming back until 2026 and by virtue of that, there’s almost certainly not going to be any more intel to share in the immediate future. In order words, patience is a virtue here and it ultimately has to be. We may not even get filming news for a good while!

The biggest challenge of season 4

When you think about what happened with characters like Yasmin and Harper at the end of season 3, you could say that the show is expanding outward now in a way that they simply have not in the past. Characters may be venturing off to separate continents now, so what does that look like, how does that impact the series? We do think everyone could be spread out more but in the end, there has to be a way to bring them all back together again.

Related – See more discussion now on Industry and what the future could hold

What do you most want to see moving into Industry season 4 when it arrives?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







