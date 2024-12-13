Industry season 4 spoilers: A curious Yasmin tease

For those of you who are eager to see Industry season 4 when it arrives (most likely in 2026), why not get an early tease now?

We understand that moving into the next chapter of the HBO hit, there are so many different feelings and emotions that are out there, and for good reason! After all, most of what we saw out of Pierpoint was kicked completely up in the air — the entire future of the series now is in a certain amount of disarray! Sure, that is exciting, but also disorienting at the same time. That is without even mentioning the shocking decision that Yasmin made when it comes to getting engaged to Henry Muck. This is a character who has clearly gone through a lot of trauma, and has now moved into a position where she may be wanting to hide her true intentions from just about everyone. Self-preservation could be the key to the kingdom more than anything.

Speaking in a new interview right now when it comes to Deadline, actress Marisa Abela had the following to say about what the future could hold:

I think that the only people that know Yasmin … the real Yasmin, are the audience now, and that’s just a really exciting place to be.

Without a doubt, this does lead to a ton of super-interesting questions about what the future could look like … and we are more than excited to see that play out! The fourth season is a huge creative challenge for the entire team, mostly due to the fact that so many characters are in different places — heck, they could even be on different continents! Isn’t it abundantly clear at this point that we are looking at an enormous problem throwing everyone back together?

