Industry season 4 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Are we going to learn something more about an Industry season 4 premiere date between now and the end of November?

Well, we suppose that the most important thing we should note here is rather simple: HBO has already ordered another batch of episodes! There is nothing to be worried about there and honestly, we see that as quite a relief.

So with this in mind, let’s just go ahead and get now to the next order of business: When you will actually be able to see it. We’re sure that some out there did see recently the network’s big sizzle reel with a lot of different programming thrown in there. However, there was no mention of Industry at all. This should be a pretty clear reminder that the series’ return in 2025 feels pretty darn unlikely. Our sentiment instead is that we will return to Harper, Yasmin, and a lot of characters in 2026, especially gives the creative team a lot of time to work on some of these stories.

The biggest challenge that is going to be coming in season 4 is rather simple, as we are going to have a chance to see what happens when Pierpoint is effectively over as we’ve come to know it. Harper is contemplating a move to America, Yasmin and Henry are now engaged, and Eric’s future employment remains very-much unclear. Everything feels divided and uncertain, which is both curious and also raises a lot ambitious questions for the show to answer.

As for whether or not season 4 is going to be the final one on HBO, the biggest thing we can say is that at least for now, it feels unlikely. Our hope is that the series does get a season 5, mostly because that feels like it has been a part of the creative team’s plan from the beginning.

