Industry season 4 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to have a formal Industry season 4 premiere date between now and the end of October? Or, any news on the future of the series in general?

We tend to imagine that there is going to be a slow drip of news over the next several days, but we’ll began by handing out a reminder here: The third season just ended! Given that the finale was arguably the best episode in the history of the entire show, we 100% understand if you are eager for more. The producers basically blew up the show at the end of last season, whether it be with Yasmin’s engagement to Henry, Eric being let go, or Harper looking at her future in a whole new light. Pierpoint may not be a focal point for all of the cast anymore; so what does the next chapter really look like?

Now, we should go ahead and note here that HBO is going to take their time with the next chapter of Industry, especially since this show is almost entirely a quality play. It is not a part of some franchise or based on major source material, and most attention around it has been due to word-of-mouth. We’d be shocked if there is any premiere-date news at all around it until at least next summer, if not longer. News this month is basically impossible.

If we did have to throw out some sort of prediction here at present, it is that we will see the series back in the first half of 2026, at some point after we see the third season of Euphoria. Even if the show is filmed long before then, we’re not sure there will be room in the network’s schedule! Consider that next year, they already have A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The White Lotus, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, and potentially more.

Related – See more of what the future could hold for Industry right now

Do you think we are going to get some more news soon on Industry season 4?

What do you think the story is going to look like? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







