The Bachelor, The Bachelorette reportedly loses crew amidst pause

Is there yet another reason to question the future of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette over at ABC, it is this: The franchise is parting ways with its crew.

According to a report from Deadline, a larger number of crew who work across the Bachelor Nation franchise have been let go, and this comes on the heels of the network confirming that they will not be airing a season of The Bachelorette later this year. Bachelor in Paradise is still coming later this year but at the same time, there is a somewhat different crew for that show (even though a select number of them do typically make it down).

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more LOVE IS BLIND reviews!

What all of this means ultimately remains to be seen, but it does call into question whether there is going to be a massive re-tooling of things both behind the camera and in front of it before one of the flagship seasons airs again. The ratings have been done and we’ve also seen a lot of cost-cutting measures over the past several years. That includes this season of The Bachelor having less episodes than what we saw last year with Joey Graziadei. Meanwhile, there was no season of Paradise last year as it tries to carve a new path forward, as well.

Is there still life in this franchise?

Maybe, but we do think that it needs to do a few things different to better carve out what makes it special in 2025. That may mean becoming a bit more unpredictable, or at the very least find a way to get some contestants on board who will get the attention of more mainstream viewers.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor now, including what lies ahead

What do you think about this latest big-time change when it comes to The Bachelor right now?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







