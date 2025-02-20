The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Dina, Carolina drama ahead?

This past episode of The Bachelor, we saw Dina serve as one of the few people to try and defend Carolina amidst all of the chaos. For weeks now, the latter has irked the other women with what’s been described as a negative attitude — oh, and of course there is the age-old issue of her taking too much time with Grant Ellis.

If you thought that this was going to be some sort of bond between these two women that lasts for a long time … well, think again. Based on what we’re seeing online right now, everything is going to be changing in just a matter of days!

In a recent post on TikTok, Dina wrote a rather telling message about what is to come:

“When you defend the one person nobody else would … just to get played the next week.”

Now, we’re sure that some eagle-eyed fans out there noticed already that there were some apparent issues between the two in the promo for The Bachelor episode 5. Yet, we know that these previews can sometimes be misleading … but they were clearly not on this particular instance.

Is this going to be enough for Grant to send Caroline home? You can argue that, but he also could send her home for a completely different reason. What we’ll say here is that on shows like this, there are always some contestants who have more sway with the lead than others. Grant clearly likes Dina, as the two had a great date earlier this season. She may be able to impart some thoughts to him that could cause him to make a big decision.

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor episode 5 when it airs?

Do you think that we are finally going to see Carolina be eliminated? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

