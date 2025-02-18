The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Grant Ellis’ dates in Scotland!

If you saw the preview last night for The Bachelor episode 5, then you almost certainly know that Grant Ellis is off to Scotland! He and the remaining women are going to get a chance to go on some more extravagant dates, but there are also ones that are fairly serious for a multitude of reasons. Relationships after to start getting more serious and by virtue of that, some tough decisions need to be made.

It already seems like a lot of the Carolina drama is at this point far from over … but does that mean she is going to get another rose? Hardly.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get new LOVE IS BLIND reviews!

To get a few more details on what exactly is coming, just take a look at the full The Bachelor episode 5 synopsis below:

Following a tense week, Grant and the women continue their journey to find love in Edinburgh, Scotland. Love soars to new heights as Grant and one lucky lady enjoy a breathtaking helicopter tour leading into a dreamy fairy-tale-like evening. Next, Grant and a group of women attend a traditional Scottish fair with fun-filled activities, but conflict amongst the women over Grant’s time impacts the date. Then, Grant takes a woman to explore the streets of Edinburgh and its culture ahead of a romantic evening that sparks a passionate discussion. Emotions are high and Grant struggles to identify his strongest connections as he looks for answers ahead of meeting the families.

The part of all of this that feels absolutely insane is that we are somewhat close to hometown dates already. Where did the time go? The easy theory is that a lot of the process is being sped up these days due to a smaller budget, but it feels like rather than shortening the season, the better thing to do is finding a way to create more of a spark.

For those think we’re embellishing that this is a shorter season, note that for Joey Graziadei, we didn’t get hometowns until episode 8. Here, it sounds like episode 6 could very well be hometowns!

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts about The Bachelor, including the Carolina drama

What do you think we will see across The Bachelor episode 5?

Will Carolina finally go? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







