The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Carolina vs. Grant’s women

Next week on The Bachelor episode 5, what exactly are we going to see play out? Of course, there is more drama. That feels like a sure thing.

After all, for most of the past two episodes Carolina has seemingly supplanted Zoe fully as the main adversary of the season, largely due to the sheer amount of time that she is spending with Grant Ellis. Everyone is heading to Scotland next week and judging from the preview, it is happening all over again. She gets chose to be on a group date, and what happens when she ends up monopolizing most of the time getting emotional?

We’ve said this a few times now, but in this instance, it bears repeating that Carolina really does not seem like she is right for this show at all. She is someone who does not hold up well to the emotional rigors of it and also watching Grant with other women. Her instinct is to find ways to be the center of attention and the longer it goes, the more it is irking everyone else. This is one of the reasons why she starts to even proclaim herself to be a villain in the preview!

The funniest thing is that some of the points Carolina tends to make are valid, just like it was also fair to bring up what Rose supposedly told her since it made her feel like garbage. It’d make anyone feel like garbage. The problem is that she lacks self-awareness to know that acting constantly down is going to rub everyone the wrong way.

As for what else is coming…

There are of course some more one-on-one dates, and it seems as though Juliana (fresh off of a confrontation with Carolina) may be getting one of them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

