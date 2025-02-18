The Bachelor episode 4: Why did Rose leave? Did Carolina stay?

We knew entering The Bachelor episode 4 that there would be drama, so was Carolina a part of it here again?

One of the things that is clearly making a lot of the women frustrated is just that everything appears to be ongoing. This process is clearly not great for her, as it has led to frequent tears and questioning every aspect of the process. Carolina is actually right in saying that it is normal in a situation like this to question everything … or at least that’s the case in theory. The truth with this show is that you have to be aware that it is going to be insane leading into it! This is just what this franchise has proven itself to be over the years.

Before we even learned about Carolina’s fate, everything spiraled out leading up to Rose opting to leave the show. She felt that what Carolina said to Grant about their private conversation sealed her fate, and she could not mentally handle being a part of this show anymore. (The infamous “you did me dirty” moment hyped all season came with Rose talking about what Carolina did.)

Now, was Carolina actually eliminated?

The Rose Ceremony is where all of the drama hit its peak, as we watched a number of women get roses before her. We know that the show does sometimes save the last rose for the person who is at the center of the most drama … so did that happen here? Yes. She got the last one, and Natalie and Parisa were the two who were eliminated at the end. Carolina, somehow, lives to see another day.

Do you think that Grant Ellis made some of the right decisions after The Bachelor episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

