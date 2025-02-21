SWAT season 8 episode 13 spoilers: Danger in ‘High Ground’

Next week on SWAT season 8 episode 13, you are going to have a chase to see yet another action-packed story in “High Ground.” So, what is the focus going to be here?

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and note that this is going to be an interesting episode thanks largely to how certain characters are spotlight. Gamble and Powell are going to take the reins! This is a chance for a unique point of view that we don’t tend to see all that often in this particular capacity.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, this is not going to be an easy struggle for these two at all — instead, you better prepare for a lot of danger as they find themselves facing off against formidable opponents. To get a few more details now on what more is ahead, check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 13 synopsis below:

“High Ground” – During a hiking trip, Powell and Gamble stumble upon an illegal weed farm and find themselves taking on a dangerous cartel, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Feb. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, this is far from the first time that a network TV show has spotlighted a battle between major characters and the cartel. What will make it stand out? To us, a lot of it comes down to just the underdog nature of the story, as Gamble and Powell are clearly taking on a far larger force than they may be prepared for.

Related – Check out some more discussion about a possible SWAT season 9 renewal

What are you the most excited to see at this point as we move into SWAT season 8 episode 13 at CBS?

Do you appreciate this sort of spotlight? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







