SWAT season 9 future unsure amidst other CBS renewals

Yesterday, the folks at CBS unleashed a bevy of renewals for a lot of their upcoming programs. Yet, at the same time, a question remains: What is going on when it comes to SWAT season 9? Is it something that is still poised to happen?

Well, let’s try to provide some context to the bulk renewal that the network threw out yesterday, as the vast majority of the shows included within that are shows that the network owns to some degree. The Shemar Moore series, meanwhile, comes from an outside studio, and we do know that renewal decisions on it have come down to the last second in the past. It feels like there is very-much a strong possibility that this is something that could happen all over again.

So what does SWAT have gone for it? Well, we know that CBS and studio Sony have worked out great arrangements for it in the past, and its streaming performance does potentially make it so that the parties involved are more interested in trying to make something more happen. On the flip side, however, you also have to remember the fact that the network already has a jam-packed Friday schedule for the 2025-26 season. Remember that they have Fire Country, its spin-off Sheriff Country, and then NCIS: Sydney and also Boston Blue, the new Blue Bloods spin-off poised to star Donnie Wahlberg. These shows may not all air on Friday nights, but we do tend to think that the majority of them will!

Ultimately, we think that the future for Hondo and his team could go either way. Our hope is that, as we’ve seen in the past, the producers put together an ending that could serve as a series finale — that way, there is closure no matter what happens at the end of the day here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

