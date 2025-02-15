SWAT season 8 episode 12 spoilers: The ‘Deep Cover’ story ahead

If you did not know already, you are going to have a chance to see SWAT season 8 episode 12 arrive on CBS next week — so what more can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off here by noting that “Deep Cover” is one of those stories that actually revolves around multiple timelines. There is a big, action-packed story happening within the present, but it is also going to be informed by a lot of stuff that transpired within the past. These will each by critical — so what’s going to happen as a result?

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 12 synopsis to get more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Deep Cover” – While working undercover for 20-Squad, Alfaro encounters associates from a previous undercover case in Long Beach, embarking on a dangerous mission that stirs up unresolved issues from the past, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Feb. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What is coming up after the fact here?

Well, let’s just put it in pretty simple terms: You are going to be getting some more episodes over the next few weeks. The way that CBS planned things out this time around, it feels like it is their goal to have a lot of good stuff on the air moving at least close to March Madness, which is when there is always some sort of larger hiatus. Here is where we will also say here that we’d love nothing more than to get some sort of news on a season 9 before we get around to that. We’re aware that nothing is confirmed and because of that, we are a little antsy at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

