9-1-1 – Nashville spin-off officially ordered at ABC

If you were hoping to get more of the greater 9-1-1 universe at ABC, let’s just say that we’ve got big news today!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the network has ordered a new spin-off for the 2025-26 season that is set in Nashville, Tennessee. We know that this project has been in development for a while, and there were a number of places considered including Las Vegas and Hawaii. We imagine that Music City was a good choice because it’s not represented too extensively elsewhere, and it does have a vibrant culture that is fun to represent on television.

This new 9-1-1 project will be executive-produced once again by Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear plus 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Rashad Raisani. Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett are also involved as EPs.

Will any familiar faces turn up here?

That is the big question, but we don’t imagine that this show will be too intent on just relying on people from other parts of the franchise. Since Lone Star in particular never even aired on ABC, we’re not sure that there is internally all that much of an interest in bringing some characters over from that arm of the franchise. Yet, at the same time, we’ll have to see.

The earliest that you could expect this spin-off on the air is this fall; yet, we also would not be shocked if it is a midseason entry designed to help bridge the gap between the fall and spring chunks of the flagship show. ABC clearly has enough real estate to do a 10 or 13-episode season in there if that is something that they so demand to do so.

What do you think about there being a 9-1-1 spin-off show set in Nashville?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

