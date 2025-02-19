9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 spoilers: Bobby & Athena’s future home

We recognize fully that there are a lot of stories for 9-1-1 season 9 episode 8 to address when it comes back on the air. For the time being, though, why not focus a little bit on Bobby and Athena?

At this point in time, we probably do not have to tell you that these two are one of the best couples that is out there. They’ve gone through a lot, but they keep trucking along. There are more obstacles likely coming, but one situation that does appear to be getting resolved sooner rather than later is one we can put in somewhat simple terms: The home situation.

In speaking on this a little bit further in a chat with TV Insider, star Angela Bassett indicated that 100% there is something coming for the two on that front:

“Bobby and Athena, they will find a place to call home, a roof over their heads. They will find a place that they can agree on … That corporate living is not that life that you want.”

We certainly think that these two would love nothing more than stability away from work, and most because stability is not exactly something that they can rely on when it comes to the job! The name of the game here is going to be volatility given that so much constantly happens out in the field. We know that moving into the midseason premiere Maddie’s safety could be front and center, but there’s also a lot coming on the other side of that. Think in terms of individual rescues and then also come cases that could potentially span a larger amount of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

