9-1-1 season 9 renewal: Is it a sure thing on ABC?

At the time of this writing, we know that there is no official 9-1-1 season 9 renewal out there over at ABC. Yet, is that going to change within the relatively near future?

We do know that for a lot of shows out there, you could be seeing a lot of indecision over the next few months as networks figure out what their upcoming schedules are. At the same time, we’re not sure that there really is all that much when it comes to indecision here. Why would there be? We are talking about a long-running first-responder show with a fantastic cast and devoted audience. On paper, you can argue that this is a sure thing, but we never like to take anything for granted.

Yet, here is the thing right now with 9-1-1 — we know that ABC is looking at a potential spin-off, and they have also not said anything to make us think that we are nearing the final season. So long as that remains the case, we do remain cautiously optimistic that we are going to be seeing these stories continue. The numbers are still solid and while this show may be expensive, it has potential to keep going a long time due to the premise alone. There is never going to be an absence of stories that can be told, so that is something that the show is always going to have going for it.

Hopefully, we are going to get some sort of official note about the future of the show by the time we get to April. The last thing that we want to see here is some sort of situation where the show gets to the finale, and it is still unclear if it is coming back.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

