9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 promo: Finding Maddie

For anyone who needs some sort of reminder at this point, you are going to be seeing 9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 arrive on ABC come March 6. So, what is the overall story going to be?

Well, if you need a quick refresher as to where things are going to kick off, let’s go ahead and note that Maddie is in danger. Her capture is a big part of the story to come, especially as the team looks to take down a serial killer in what is a race against time. Sure, we have seen Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character be in grave danger before … but does this still feel different to anyone out there?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to additional TV news and updates!

If you do head over to the link here now, you can see a new 9-1-1 preview that gives you a better sense of the danger that Maddie is in. Meanwhile, you get a lot of action and intensity … but in general, ABC is not marketing the series around a singular crisis this time around. That is something that tends to happen within the multi-part premieres instead.

With the Lone Star spin-off now off the air after five seasons, it feels as though the flagship show is going to have to work almost harder than ever before to make sure that the pace and the style of the show is well-maintained. We know that there are whispers out there already that there could be another spin-off at some point and yet, we don’t think that we’ve reached a point where that is guaranteed. We tend to think instead that this is something that we will have opportunities to discuss further as we look more towards the spring.

Related – Is Rob Lowe going to appear in a 9-1-1 spin-off?

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates through the remainder of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







