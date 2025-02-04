9-1-1 spin-off: Could Rob Lowe appear?

Following the events of the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale on Fox last night, we actually know that ABC may be working on a new spin-off. With that in mind, it is fair to wonder this: Could we actually see Rob Lowe again as Owen Strand?

To some extent, you could argue that there is an easy case to be made here. After all, remember for a moment that Owen ended up going back to New York at the end of the series finale, meaning that he is in a separate place from everyone else. Lowe clearly is capable of fronting a show himself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV coverage!

To go along with all of this, the actor confirmed to TV Insider last night that he would not rule out some sort of future appearance:

I mean, I never say never. I never say never. And I would be open to anything as long as it is not trying to be a cheaper, on low budget knockoff of what we worked so hard to establish. I think we leave a legacy, not to put too fine a point on it, on storytelling, big spectacle, big cast, great actors, stars, and if there’s an appetite for that that still exists. I’m down.

Will this actually happen?

For now, we would say that the odds of this are pretty low, if for no other reason than that we haven’t heard about a spin-off being set in New York. It appears as though some other cities are being eyed as possible settings, whether it be somewhere in Hawaii or Las Vegas. We’re okay to be surprised, but it’s worth noting that ABC may not want to spend a lot of time focusing on characters that were exclusively on Fox before. It is different from when they acquired all of the flagship 9-1-1.

Related – See more of what happened on the 9-1-1: Lone Star finale right now

Do you think we could see Rob Lowe back on another 9-1-1 spin-off down the road?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







