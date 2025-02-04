9-1-1: Lone Star series finale: Is Owen Strand dead?

We knew that with the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 finale being the end of the series, there were reasons for it to be extra emotional. With that in mind, was Owen Strand’s death one of them?

Well, it became clear over the course of this final hour that the producers wanted to toy with the idea that Rob Lowe’s character was gone. Was he really dead, though? Did he just go back to New York? The producers actually did play up some of the mystery here for a little while! While we waited for some more news on this, we were at least happy to hear that Tommy was in remission and seemed to be on the road to doing so much better.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reviews!

What made this story so interesting was that the finale really took its time when it comes to circling back to Owen’s fate. In the interim, we learned that Judd found himself promoted to a higher rank and with that, completing a difficult arc for him. Unfortunately, Grace was not there to see his promotion to Captain, but Tommy promised to have a lot of the footage recorded for him.

Then, we learned the truth

As it turned out, Owen did not die — he was alive, but he found his way back up to his old stomping grounds of New York. He went back to where he felt like he was needed the most. Can you argue that this is the setup for another show? In theory sure, but we tend to just think that this was a full-circle ending for this character. He wasn’t needed in Austin anymore. We’re glad that he didn’t end up getting killed … though this ending was a bit abrupt.

Related – Why are we not getting a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 6 over at Fox?

Did you think that the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale ended in the proper way?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to ensure you do not miss anymore more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







