9-1-1: Lone Star season 6: Could it still happen elsewhere?

With tonight serving as the emotional 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale at Fox, we wouldn’t blame anyone who wanted to learn about season 6. Why wouldn’t you?

Now, the unfortunate reminder we have to hand over here is quite simple: Why aren’t we going to have a chance see more? Why was this the end of the show? There is still a dedicated audience out there and the franchise is popular, so all of this may lead to the further questions as to why this was the end of the show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further SEVERANCE videos!

Unfortunately, the only thing that we can say regarding the show’s end right now is simply this: It had a lot to do with money. This may be a boring reason why the show is concluding, but at the same time, that’s the reality of this industry at the moment. Remember for a moment here that Fox as a network does not have any ownership stake in the studio responsible for making Lone Star, and we do of course think that this is a factor in it saying goodbye. ABC could have opted to swoop in and save it (as they do have the flagship show at this point), but they have clearly opted not to.

So when it comes to the future of this part of the franchise, all we can really hope for is that a character or two turns up elsewhere at some point. There’s a chance that we are talking here about the flagship 9-1-1, but at the same time, you could argue that we are also taking about a new spin-off that has been rumored for a while. It has been several weeks since we have heard anything about that series, but something more could be revealed.

Related – Be sure to see some more discussion right now when it comes to the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale

Do you want to see a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 6 happen at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







