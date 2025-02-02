9-1-1: Lone Star series finale video: Rob Lowe, cast set stage

In a little over 24 hours from the time of this writing, the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale is officially poised to arrive. So what more can we say now?

Well, if you head over to this link, you can see a video in which Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, and a number of other cast members try to preview what is going to be a hugely intense and dramatic final episode — one that contains everything from an asteroid threat to a potential nuclear blast. If you needed any sort of evidence at all that this final episode is going to be crazier than most, we tend to think this video is it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV discussions!

Of course, we know that during production, nobody 100% knew that this would be the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star in some sort of official capacity. Yet, at the same time there was at least an awareness that it could potentially be the case! This allowed everyone to prepare and for the writers, it also presented an opportunity to tell a story here that was a little bit more significant than what they would otherwise be able to do.

There is absolutely a chance that before the end of the series finale, we are going to see a few major characters die. Is that a sure thing? Hardly, but it is certainly something we are prepared for. Yet, at the same time we also do hope that the writers leave at least something up in the air here in the event there is a way to bring the show back for another chapter. This is not something that feels likely right now, but in the world of TV almost anything can happen.

Related – See some more teases when it comes to the series finale now

What sort of surprises do you think we are going to get on the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale?

Let us know now! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get a lot of other updates in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







