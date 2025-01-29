9-1-1: Lone Star series finale: Rob Lowe on possible deaths

If there is one thing that we can say with confidence entering the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale, it is that nobody is safe. After all, the producers entered this episode with the knowledge that this would likely be the end of the story. Because of this, the writers entered the episode totally unafraid to make some big swings … and we will see what the aftermath here is at the end of the day.

The more that we hear from some of the cast working behind the scenes on the show, the more it does feel like almost anything could transpire.

Speaking in a new interview right now with Entertainment Weekly about the finale, here is at least some of what Rob Lowe had to say:

“Is there a world where Owen dies heroically? Does he live, does he not? And same for everybody else … This is a show where it’s totally organic on any given day that any one of these characters could have something really bad happen to them. I mean, that’s not pushed reality — it’s the reality of what first responders go through. So we were debating, ‘Do we want to push that button…and for who?'”

If the writers do decide to give someone a heroic death, we are sure that they spent a ton of time thinking about it one way or another. You don’t want to kill someone solely for the sake of it; instead, you just have to figure out the right way in order to surprise us.

Of course, we are still sitting back and hoping that everyone makes it through this whole ordeal alive. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best…

How do you think that 9-1-1: Lone Star is going to end?

How many characters do you think is going to die? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

