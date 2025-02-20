Reacher season 3: Author on massive search for Paulie

We knew entering the Reacher season 3 premiere on Prime Video that we were going to get awesome stuff almost right away. How can you not when you are throwing Paulie directly into the mix?

A lot has been said already about this 7’2” bodyguard, played by a man in Olivier Richters who is nicknamed “The Dutch Giant.” He’s a mountain of a man and we’ve already seen one action sequence involving them … and we certainly now that there are going to be more coming up here soon.

As you would imagine, casting a guy bigger and more imposing than Alan Ritchson was no easy feat. Speaking TechRadar, author Lee Child notes that there was an extensive search to find the right Paulie — and of course, this is a character who Reacher will not back down from:

“I think it’s very indicative of Reacher’s personality. This guy is bigger than Reacher; he’s huge, he’s scary. Is Reacher going to defer to him? Absolutely not. He’s going to needle him as much as he can, simply because that’s who Reacher is.

“I really enjoyed that, especially because given the dynamic of a thriller like that. We know those two are going to end up having a fight at some point. And I guess Reacher knows from the first minute. He knows he’s going to have to fight his way through this guy. So he’s softening him up, I think, by destabilizing him with the taunts and the insults.”

Ultimately, the Paulie battle is going to be great mostly due to the fact that it will require Reacher to use his mind even more than his fists — he is not someone he can topple in the conventional was in which he is used to, and that will be a big part of the fun!

