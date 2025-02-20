Coming up on NBC next week, you are going to be able to see Law & Order season 24 episode 14. “A Price to Pay” is the title for the story, so what is the future going to look like in general?

Well, let’s just say here that this is going to be one of those stories that is largely all about some relatively-topical material. In particular, we are talking a little bit here about experimental drugs — these are the sort of thing that often get discussed with big-name celebrities. They can be experimental and, at times, untested. How things play out in this particular case remains to be seen, so we don’t want to jump to a number of different assumptions as of yet.

Below, you can see the full Law & Order season 24 episode 14 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

An actor’s foray into experimental drug therapy leads to his murder; Shaw reconnects with a mentor who may hold the key to identifying a suspect.

In general, it is our hope here that we’re going to have a chance to see over the course of this episode a case that really allows a lot of people to have different opinions. This is when this franchise is always at its best — when it generates discussion. The Shaw subplot feels more like something that is character based, but we do tend to think that there are a few different things we could end up learning about it as well … and that is all apart of the fun with this show.

After episode 14, the schedule moving forward is a little bit unclear. Let’s just hope we have a chance to learn more about those potential stories in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

