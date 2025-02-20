Law & Order Organized Crime season 5 premiere date: Feb update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about a Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere date this month? Obviously, it has been a long time since we’ve seen the Christopher Meloni drama on the air. We’d love to see that change; why wouldn’t we?

Well, here is what we can say at this point — there is at least a good chance that we’ll learn more about Stabler’s return sooner rather than later. After all, a ton of work has already been done on the latest batch of episodes, which we know have a new streaming home in Peacock.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

At the end of the day, the truth here remains that it is up to the streaming service’s discretion as to when to bring Organized Crime back but for now, our general sentiment here is that we’re going to learn something more about it this spring. After all, isn’t that what makes the most sense? You could use the two NBC shows to better segue into this one, and perhaps keep the franchise going longer if season 5 starts to go into spring / the summer.

Beyond that, we hope that there is some sort of SVU crossover! As for other wishlist items, we’ve said this before but we really do hope that the Peacock move allows Stabler’s show to become even more serialized and contained — it certainly has the potential to become a little bit darker! Whether or not that happens, of course, is up to the producers! We just think that this show has a chance to do something to help it stand out further and have an especially long life on streaming! Just by virtue of the sort of stories it is telling, the move could be a blessing in disguise.

Related – Be sure to get some of the latest Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 casting news

When do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 on Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







