Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Who is Tim McKenna?

There may not be a premiere date yet for Law & Order: Organized Crime over at Peacock, but we are at least pleased to share casting news. So, who is Detective Tim McKenna? What does he bring to the table? These are at least some things we are looking to explore here further.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jason Patric is going to be recurring on the former NBC show as the aforementioned character. At this point, do we really need to say more about what he brings to the table for NYPD?

Of course, it does remain to be seen if we are going to be seeing this character be a friend or foil for Stabler, mostly due to the fact that he often ends up clashing even with people in his own department. That is something we do need to prepare for in advance, among of course a number of other things.

In general, though, it is pretty-darn clear that the powers-that-be are trying to keep this season of Organized Crime relatively quiet for now. The move to the aforementioned streaming service does at least open the door to the chance that we are going to a storyline that is a little more serialized, and also one that could push the envelope even further from what we have seen so far on network TV. We know that Christopher Meloni is going to bring the goods, and certainly command the screen any time that we do end up seeing Stabler on-screen.

Will there be a lot of crossovers?

In some way, that remains to be seen! We just know that personally, we’d love to get Benson and Stabler back around each other again.

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

