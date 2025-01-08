Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere date: January update

As we dive further into the month of January, what more can we say when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5?

Well, obviously there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Christopher Meloni series, and for so many different reasons. The show is moving over to Peacock for the next chapter and in theory, there are opportunities to do some things in here that have not been done before. Why wouldn’t you want to see the show try to push the limit? There could be longer episodes, and there may also be some less content restrictions at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV discussions!

Unfortunately, as of right now there is no season 5 premiere date for the spin-off, but it does feel like there is a slight chance that it gets revealed this month. After all, a lot of it is going to depend on how exactly Peacock wants to promote the show. To us, it makes the most sense to kick off Stabler’s story with either a crossover or at the very least, a generous amount of cross-promotion. If you throw out the show in the middle of the summer, for example, you are doing a disservice to it.

With all of this spelled out, let’s just hope that there is a premiere date reveal before the end of January — and if not then, February. That makes a great deal of sense, especially if we do end up getting Organized Crime at some point in March or April.

Honestly, we hope a ton of people flock over to Peacock to watch it — we want to see the show stick around a while, and it would be nice if eventually, there was more of a consistent creative vision where a showrunner was able to stay put for a while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Law & Order: Organized Crime, including a showrunner change

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







