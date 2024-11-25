Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 loses showrunner

Stop us when this story sounds familiar — Law & Order: Organized Crime has lost a showrunner behind the scenes. (Odds are, you’ve already yelled “stop” at your screen.)

According to a new report from Deadline, Josh Shiban is the latest person within this title to leave the Christopher Meloni series, as he is one of many who has over the course of the past several years. What makes this particular move so curious is that on paper, we would have imagined that this show had a chance to be even more enticing to showrunners after the move to Peacock, which would have allowed the ten-episode drama to be more serialized than ever. Also, on streaming you can do more things than you were ever able to do on broadcast television.

For the time being, Matt Olmstead is returning to Organized Crime to help oversee the remaining scripts; the show is about halfway through production on the latest batch of episodes.

Should the series come back for another batch of episodes, at that point we would imagine that someone else is going to be brought in to play that part. We do think that this is a series that someone could have a lot of fun with still as a showrunner, though we think personally that the more that it moves away from the standard mold, the better. We already know what a typical Law & Order series looks like and because of that, this is really a chance to push the envelope.

There is no premiere date yet for the fifth season, but our hope is that we see it by the late winter or early spring — it makes the most sense to premiere it while the other shows are around, mostly thanks to cross-promotion.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

